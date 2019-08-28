Motco Has Increased Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Share Value Declined; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 3.21 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 13/03/2018 - FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck's Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $204.67. About 10.03 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.06% or 7,611 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 9,930 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stratford Consulting reported 2,565 shares stake. Overbrook Management has invested 0.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sun Life has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tudor Et Al holds 0.13% or 38,614 shares in its portfolio. 456,743 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 38,626 shares. Family Firm has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sumitomo Life Insurance invested 0.53% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1,130 were reported by America First Investment Ltd Llc. Nuwave Investment Lc holds 0.31% or 3,277 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.17% or 2.28 million shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Limited Liability owns 76,554 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,153 shares to 13,120 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl by 79,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,644 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,075 were accumulated by Ironwood Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.21M shares or 1.22% of the stock. 89,061 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whittier owns 391,549 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.76% or 40,586 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Management stated it has 104,920 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 901,813 shares. Bokf Na invested in 415,554 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi stated it has 52,714 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. 136,660 are held by Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc. Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,183 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. 383,144 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser Inc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 173,650 shares.