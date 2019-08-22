Motco Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $347,022 as Stock Rose; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Declined, Holder Meeder Asset Management Decreased Holding by $502,645

Motco decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,079 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, down from 107,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 10.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 9,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 15,756 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 24,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 612,689 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,454 shares to 105,149 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford International Value Fund Cl Y by 86,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association has 8.57 million shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Com accumulated 932,615 shares. Grace And White Inc Ny stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis owns 3.64 million shares. 56,381 are owned by Vision Mgmt. Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 67,702 were reported by Commercial Bank. Moreover, Decatur Mngmt Incorporated has 6.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,150 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs has 18,289 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hendley reported 87,650 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings. James Investment Research owns 156,422 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank invested in 1.88% or 237,961 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.58M are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 106,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,199 were reported by Mufg Americas. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Chevy Chase Hldg owns 90,148 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 8,648 shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 59,926 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 72,335 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. M&T Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 11,349 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 23,201 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 9,112 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 35,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,750 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fmr Limited Liability reported 308,156 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 103,886 shares to 110,446 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 28.84 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.