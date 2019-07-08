Motco Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; As Sientra (SIEN) Market Value Declined, Abingworth Llp Has Boosted Holding by $1.53 Million

Motco decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,079 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, down from 107,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.41. About 5.99 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 297,591 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. $50,002 worth of stock was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 17,391 shares valued at $99,998 was made by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard owns 19,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 183,186 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 280,175 were reported by Hightower Limited Liability Corporation. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 2,102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 145 shares or 0% of the stock. Sns Grp Inc Ltd reported 10,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 22,542 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 483,176 shares stake. 40,000 were reported by Birchview Capital L P. Bamco Ny reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Abingworth Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.39 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 365,524 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 54,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 611,099 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,029 shares to 20,266 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital holds 13,312 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Avenir accumulated 7.59% or 606,565 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 12.14 million shares stake. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited stated it has 8,100 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,083 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 3.71% or 37,680 shares. Nbw Cap Lc invested in 2.45% or 75,810 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,863 shares. 339,181 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co. New England Investment And Retirement Gp Incorporated stated it has 1,750 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 87,306 shares. 18,321 were reported by Torch Wealth Limited Liability. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 458,108 shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Corda Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).