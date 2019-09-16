Motco Cut Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $5.55 Million as Stock Rose; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lifted Nokia Corp. (NOK) Position by $374,000

Motco decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 46,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 91 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 46,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 8.97 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 09/05/2018 – China’s ZTE says main business operations cease due to U.S. ban; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sri Reddy as Co-President of IP/Optical Networks; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 02/05/2018 – Nokia: Deal Expected to Close in Late 2Q18

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $115.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,536 shares to 15,240 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 1.30 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd accumulated 8,630 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bragg Fincl Advisors has 2,575 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation reported 5,181 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 906 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater LP stated it has 25,787 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 10,418 shares stake. Bennicas And Associates Inc holds 0.18% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Llc accumulated 2,603 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 5,132 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com holds 0.56% or 5.51M shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 4,718 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 30,863 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Merian (Uk) invested in 585,546 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

