Motco Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position as Share Value Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Has Lowered by $329,206

Motco decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 25,552 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 26,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $707.5. About 21,873 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares to 69,154 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,897 shares to 30,633 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund by 70,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

