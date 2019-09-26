Motco Cut Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake; JC DATA SOLUTIONS (JCDS) Sellers Increased By 31.99% Their Shorts

JC DATA SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:JCDS) had an increase of 31.99% in short interest. JCDS’s SI was 71,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.99% from 54,400 shares previously. With 820,300 avg volume, 0 days are for JC DATA SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:JCDS)’s short sellers to cover JCDS’s short positions. It closed at $0.0009 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Motco decreased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 99.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motco sold 46,269 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Motco holds 91 shares with $11,000 value, down from 46,360 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $27.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 391,962 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Among 3 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.83% above currents $116.46 stock price. PPG Industries had 10 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of PPG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PPG names two executive vice presidents – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Names Knavish, Liebert Executive Vice Presidents – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Report: PPG could make play for coatings company backed by Warren Buffett – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Motco increased Gateway Fund (GTEYX) stake by 9,347 shares to 454,083 valued at $15.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fidelity International Small Cap Fund stake by 22,929 shares and now owns 158,616 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was raised too.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Welch & Forbes Lc owns 4,386 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp reported 197,914 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi stated it has 2.52M shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 1.90M were accumulated by Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Com. Whitnell holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 102 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 62,167 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd holds 11,051 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru reported 9,396 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Johnson Gp holds 0.01% or 918 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 13,861 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 3,886 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).