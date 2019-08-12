Motco Cut Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holding; Pra Group (PRAA) Shorts Decreased By 3.18%

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) had a decrease of 3.18% in short interest. PRAA’s SI was 8.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.18% from 8.42M shares previously. With 201,000 avg volume, 41 days are for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s short sellers to cover PRAA’s short positions. The SI to Pra Group Inc’s float is 18.44%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 109,125 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M

Motco decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 46.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motco sold 41,511 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Motco holds 48,317 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 89,828 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $40.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 5.56M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRA Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Tru stated it has 2,305 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 1,240 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc has 334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 437,748 shares. Camarda Financial Limited has 0.01% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Geode Cap Lc has 565,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 521,197 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Co owns 40,820 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Nexus Mgmt owns 1.84% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 465,500 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 749,924 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 11,994 shares. 1,291 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 31,798 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated owns 154,914 shares. Farmers And Merchants invested in 167,373 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Orrstown Services Incorporated holds 10,114 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 366,026 shares. Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Lc has invested 0.46% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 75,898 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 435,632 shares. Uss Limited owns 2.04 million shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 238,155 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Management Lc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 2.03M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amg Funds invested 0.98% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prelude Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,805 shares. West Oak Lc reported 9,900 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200.

