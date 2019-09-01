Motco Cut Its Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stock Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Its Stake by $6.27 Million

Motco decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 2,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,234 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 57,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 3.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY)

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.59 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Business Services has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 306,713 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Nj holds 1,200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Geode Mngmt owns 12.00 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors reported 0.21% stake. 220,352 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Clearbridge Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cognios Capital Ltd stated it has 19,395 shares. Regentatlantic Lc owns 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,899 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.07% or 16,423 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 213 shares in its portfolio.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inv by 40,408 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fd Cl I by 25,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 2.95 million shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 24,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 134,537 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. 60,000 were accumulated by Eos Mgmt L P. Millennium Management Lc invested in 1.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 15,689 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 126 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Blackrock holds 11.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 115,751 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stanley Management Lc owns 304,144 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 74,849 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 527,931 shares.