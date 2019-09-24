Motco Cut By $3.52 Million Its Albemarle (ALB) Position; ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (ACDSF) Shorts Down By 4.87%

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) had a decrease of 4.87% in short interest. ACDSF’s SI was 2.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.87% from 3.14M shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 267 days are for ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)’s short sellers to cover ACDSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Motco decreased Albemarle Corporation (ALB) stake by 99.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motco sold 48,847 shares as Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Motco holds 263 shares with $19,000 value, down from 49,110 last quarter. Albemarle Corporation now has $7.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 479,903 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ascendas Funds Management Limited. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Singapore and Australia. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio is diversified across five major divisions of the business space and industrial property market.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $172.76M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Motco increased Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 362 shares to 5,659 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 16,556 shares and now owns 120,776 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $91.63’s average target is 35.85% above currents $67.45 stock price. Albemarle had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $7100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $12800 target.

