Motco Continues to Hold Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN); As C V S Del (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Alphamark Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Motco increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 28,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 87,119 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 562,099 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 33,412 shares to 59,546 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.47 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 104,079 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 2,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,234 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patriotâ„¢ air and missile defense system upgrading to gamer-style interface – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.