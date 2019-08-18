MoSys Inc. (MOSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys Inc. N/A 0.37 N/A -0.55 0.00 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 17 1.69 N/A 1.31 15.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MoSys Inc. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has MoSys Inc. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys Inc. 0.00% -164.4% -72.4% Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

MoSys Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MoSys Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. MoSys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MoSys Inc. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 10.06% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MoSys Inc. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 8.2% respectively. MoSys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.6% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoSys Inc. -3.89% -4.76% -25.76% -5.82% -83.5% 2.22% Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 3.85% 17.64% 7.78% 32.73% -4% 33.45%

For the past year MoSys Inc. was less bullish than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MoSys Inc.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.