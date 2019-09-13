MoSys Inc. (MOSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

This is a contrast between MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) and MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys Inc. 4 0.36 N/A -0.55 0.00 MaxLinear Inc. 24 4.93 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see MoSys Inc. and MaxLinear Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) and MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys Inc. 0.00% -164.4% -72.4% MaxLinear Inc. 0.00% -5.1% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that MoSys Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MaxLinear Inc. has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MoSys Inc. are 5.9 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor MaxLinear Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. MoSys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MaxLinear Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.9% of MoSys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of MaxLinear Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of MoSys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of MaxLinear Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoSys Inc. -3.89% -4.76% -25.76% -5.82% -83.5% 2.22% MaxLinear Inc. -15.56% -9.62% -17.43% 13.83% 29.45% 24.89%

For the past year MoSys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MaxLinear Inc.

Summary

MaxLinear Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors MoSys Inc.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. Its products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications. The company also offers laser modulator drivers, which deliver the current to the laser diode to operate for a particular application; transimpedance amplifiers that provide current-to-voltage conversion, converting the low-level current of a sensor to a voltage; and clock and data recovery circuits, which generate a clock from an approximate frequency reference and then phase-aligns to the transitions in the data stream with a phase-locked loop. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.