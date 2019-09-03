MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) Reaches $2.50 After 7.00% Down Move; Dmc Global (BOOM) Shorts Up By 37.06%

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) had an increase of 37.06% in short interest. BOOM’s SI was 2.86 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37.06% from 2.09M shares previously. With 397,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s short sellers to cover BOOM’s short positions. The SI to Dmc Global Inc’s float is 20.22%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 87,544 shares traded. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 30.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DMC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOM); 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY SALES $290 MLN TO $305 MLN; 06/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Defense Against Patent Infringement Action Brought by GEODynamics; US Patent Tri; 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 05/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DAVID ALDOUS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN FOLLOWING COMPANY’S MAY ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $30 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – KUTA SAID TOTAL DEBT IS ANTICIPATED TO PEAK AT APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Adj EPS 9c

The stock of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 160,155 shares traded or 221.75% up from the average. MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has declined 83.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.50% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $108.88 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MOSY worth $7.62 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc has $79 highest and $50 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 49.41% above currents $43.17 stock price. DMC Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 22. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of BOOM in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $623.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

More notable recent DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Amid AI Boom – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: BOOM, EQT, NGL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cable Drops Through 1.2000 as Parliament May Trigger Early Election – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Well-Positioned to Benefit From Chinaâ€™s Consumption Boom – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.