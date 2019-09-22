MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) Reaches $2.32 After 5.00% Down Move; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (JAZZ) Shorts Increased By 10.97%

The stock of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 127,964 shares traded or 77.19% up from the average. MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has declined 83.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.50% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.05 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $2.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MOSY worth $252,300 less.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had an increase of 10.97% in short interest. JAZZ’s SI was 2.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.97% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 499,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s short sellers to cover JAZZ’s short positions. The SI to Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.08%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 474,759 shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Among 4 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares has $20800 highest and $14200 lowest target. $165.50’s average target is 28.09% above currents $129.21 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral”.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.32 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast for World Sleep Congress Investor Update – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Great Places to Retire Near the Beach 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Llc stated it has 0.06% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). James Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Morgan Stanley has 283,210 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 33 shares. Maryland-based Brown Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Glenmede Commerce Na has 23,420 shares. Scout Investments holds 0.25% or 91,123 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.09% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 14,717 shares. 4,415 are owned by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 36 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 786,944 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 5,219 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 14,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).