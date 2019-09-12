MoSys Inc. (MOSY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of MoSys Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand MoSys Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have MoSys Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys Inc. 0.00% -164.40% -72.40% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing MoSys Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MoSys Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 3.50 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 64.59%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MoSys Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoSys Inc. -3.89% -4.76% -25.76% -5.82% -83.5% 2.22% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year MoSys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MoSys Inc. are 5.9 and 5.4. Competitively, MoSys Inc.’s competitors have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. MoSys Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MoSys Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

MoSys Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. In other hand, MoSys Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MoSys Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MoSys Inc.’s rivals beat MoSys Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.