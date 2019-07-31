Mosaic (MOS) Received $31.0000 Target From CItigroup; Samlyn Capital Has Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding By $40.05 Million

In a a note issued on 31 July, CItigroup has raised Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stock to a Buy and has set an estimated 12-month TP at $31.0000. MOS’s old rating was Neutral.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 47.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 755,652 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 846,113 shares with $45.02M value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.82M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN

The stock increased 5.91% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 5.15M shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.89’s average target is 34.22% above currents $25.25 stock price. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $33 target. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability owns 17,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 262,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 12,200 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Lc has invested 0.56% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 265,501 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 24,546 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 88,404 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 67,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Marco Invest Lc invested 0.6% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.73 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. The insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. Isaacson Mark J. also bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.99 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 459,255 shares to 587,900 valued at $138.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) stake by 367,195 shares and now owns 3.19 million shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. The rating was upgraded by CFRA on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd owns 808,318 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Forte Ltd Adv has invested 2.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 356,580 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18,453 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 2.46% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 238,380 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 300,722 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 1.73 million were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Ci Investments Inc invested in 0.02% or 73,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 72,349 shares. Orrstown Financial owns 21,686 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Blue Financial Cap Incorporated owns 0.7% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 25,195 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stephens Ar stated it has 95,315 shares. Verity And Verity invested in 0.6% or 49,014 shares.