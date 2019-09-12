Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Declined While Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lifted Stake by $301,100; Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Woodstock Lifted Its Position

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $185.41. About 6.67 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 302,211 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, up from 290,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 4.15M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 659,809 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 314,372 shares. 38,701 were accumulated by Adams Natural Fund. Scotia Capital reported 46,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 228,800 shares. Brookfield Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 78,046 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 1.61M shares. Estabrook Cap Management owns 61,725 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 53,620 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 9,175 shares stake. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 800,823 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 26,736 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 46,600 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,193 shares to 11,353 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,906 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps holds 2,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 752,178 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement owns 28,361 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 1,822 shares. Patten Group Incorporated stated it has 6,482 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.04% or 12,781 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 66,701 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Personal Cap Advsr reported 191,360 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 56,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 28,231 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 1,401 shares. Liberty Management invested in 2,390 shares.