Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake Maintained by Bryn Mawr Trust Company; Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) as Market Value Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 302,211 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 290,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 4.11 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 70.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.22 million, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 435,122 shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10. 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022. BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692.

