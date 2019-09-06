Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Declined While Petroleum & Resources Decreased Its Holding by $693,900; Pointstate Capital LP Increased Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $15.55 Million as Share Value Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 697,374 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 148,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 392,413 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 58,400 shares to 162,900 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 94,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,724 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 30,715 shares. Natixis has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 391,067 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 400,000 shares. 11,280 were reported by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 946,363 shares. Montag A And Assoc owns 0.32% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 32,700 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.6% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Pcl accumulated 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm holds 0.04% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested in 0.01% or 686 shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $113.53 million for 15.74 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of stock or 12,998 shares.