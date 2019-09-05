Mosaic Company (MOS) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Cut Position; As Envestnet (ENV) Share Price Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $1.86 Million Its Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 7,044 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 727,644 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 41,591 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 508,102 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 113,101 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 37,862 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp has 16,421 shares. 91 are owned by Of Vermont. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Adams Natural Resource Fund owns 38,701 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.43% or 290,167 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Ca holds 1.99% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 241,543 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 15,893 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 0.82% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K also bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 722,837 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, New York-based fund reported 280,313 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 1,543 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.08% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 4,858 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 289,651 were reported by Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 670 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 163,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.19% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has 534,278 shares. 10,144 are owned by M Holding Securities.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 38.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.