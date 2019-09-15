Mosaic Company (MOS) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Raised Position by $301,100; As Jd Com (JD) Share Value Declined, York Capital Management Global Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $15.47 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 12,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 302,211 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 290,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.59M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61M, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 6.83M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock or 4,250 shares. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Research And Mngmt has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Capital Intll Invsts reported 4.93M shares stake. 18,204 are held by Numerixs Tech Incorporated. Allstate Corp accumulated 63,314 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 9,175 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 9.85M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Daiwa invested in 13,445 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 318,513 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa reported 0.7% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,840 shares to 46,196 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,795 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).