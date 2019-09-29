Mosaic Company (MOS) Position Held by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc; Walthausen & Company Lifted Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) Stake by $386,580

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 20,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 96,249 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 193,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Atlantic Power Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 351,993 shares traded or 31.68% up from the average. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares to 4,270 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 7,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,019 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Co Limited Liability accumulated 10 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 289,983 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 29,100 shares. 163,025 were reported by Voya Inv Management Ltd. 1.57M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Charles Schwab Investment has 2.53 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 50,618 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 68 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 66,522 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.06% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,775 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 61,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 16,420 shares. 23,954 are owned by Oppenheimer Inc.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,620 shares to 172,754 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 25,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,753 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

