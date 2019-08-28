Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stock Price Declined While James Investment Research Trimmed Its Position by $330,129; Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Stake Held by Leavell Investment Management Inc

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 12,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 24,005 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 36,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 1.41 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Regent Management Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 12,200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Skba Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,780 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation accumulated 100,526 shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 200,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Millennium Limited holds 0.09% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 15,831 shares. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13,739 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Flippin Bruce Porter accumulated 0.17% or 35,775 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 19,090 shares. Argent Tru accumulated 10,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 25,623 shares to 179,388 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust Etf (SLV) by 33,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares to 64,370 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,340 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).