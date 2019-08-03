Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stock Price Declined While Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $687,420; Synopsys (SNPS) Stake Held by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 64.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 161,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 411,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.40M, up from 250,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 968,835 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 3.39M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

