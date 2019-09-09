Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $890,424

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 55,063 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 66,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 2.91M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 5,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 120,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, down from 126,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $188.42. About 10.67M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Zuckerberg said Facebook was already in compliance with many parts of the law ahead of a May deadline; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 FACEBOOK MEDIA ENABLES SOME PUBLISHERS TO LABEL NEWS `BREAKING’

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 36,211 shares to 57,441 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 17,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,556 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.10M were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 570,428 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 14,307 shares. New York-based Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 4,976 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.75% or 456,109 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Co has 12,178 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 8.65 million shares. Vanguard Grp holds 1.16% or 177.22 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0.42% or 880,796 shares. Stelac Advisory Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,585 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 16,759 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 2.81 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners Limited Liability Company has 14.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 69,200 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 51,477 shares to 346,941 shares, valued at $18.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $112.59M for 16.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.