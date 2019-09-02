Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Market Value Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lowered by $9.03 Billion Its Holding; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 50,525 shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 330,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 262,967 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 593,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 0.17% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 35,775 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 606,301 shares. 6,810 were reported by Moody Bank Trust Division. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 29,327 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 149,529 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Company. Moors Cabot holds 76,074 shares. 300 are held by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 20,819 shares. 457 were accumulated by Whittier Comm Of Nevada. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 4.40 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Partners Lc has invested 0.45% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 38,148 shares to 38,233 shares, valued at $4.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 25,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,039 shares, and has risen its stake in National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. On Friday, May 10 Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 2,089 shares. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $116.18M for 14.83 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 6,204 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru holds 287,538 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 10,483 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 86,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Service has invested 0.04% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability invested in 328 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 37,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lpl Limited Co holds 24,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 22,735 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 86,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Us Bank & Trust De reported 2,211 shares. St James Investment Ltd holds 0.03% or 11,205 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 282,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More news for Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.