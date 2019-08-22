Mosaic Co New (MOS) Valuation Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed by $335,205 Its Holding; Select Equity Group LP Maintains Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 141.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.19 billion, up from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 108,626 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 1.91M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 157,398 shares to 969,196 shares, valued at $292.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc (Call) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N..

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares to 483,316 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

