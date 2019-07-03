Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stock Price Declined While Verition Fund Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.64 Million; At&T (T) Holding Boosted by Cullen Capital Management Llc

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 22,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.18 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 60,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,916 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 92,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF) by 1,810 shares to 21,412 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GLAXF) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,230 shares, and cut its stake in Bae Systems Plc (BAESF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 385,268 shares. Wheatland Advsrs has invested 2.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peninsula Asset Incorporated has 1.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Net Limited Liability reported 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 599,876 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,047 shares. Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trustco Bank Corp N Y reported 40,855 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 130,410 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bancshares Of The West holds 64,644 shares. Stifel holds 0.59% or 6.62 million shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 9,656 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Port Management has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (NYSE:SIX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Big Streaming Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donâ€™t Buy CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 29,178 shares to 44,983 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $120.43 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Announces Closure of Plant City Phosphates Manufacturing Facility – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TechnipFMC plc (FTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO Joc O’Rourke presents at Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Mosaic Company Names Christopher A. Lewis Senior Vice President â€“ Human Resources – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lumina Fund Lc holds 0.22% or 13,700 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 21,583 shares. First Trust Lp invested in 155,439 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 1.20M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 9 shares. Becker Mgmt owns 0.84% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 828,529 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 569,610 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 144,159 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 38,939 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 127,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.