Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stock Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Its Holding; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Position by $407,284

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 13,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 1.03 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 5.93M shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.52 million for 7.49 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.94 million shares. James Investment Research reported 0.02% stake. Daiwa Secs Group owns 30,452 shares. Renaissance Group Lc reported 330,402 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp owns 145,687 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,655 shares. Jacobs Asset Ltd Co invested 4.83% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Massachusetts-based Geode Lc has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Us State Bank De has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pggm Invests invested in 211,324 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fdx Inc invested in 0.03% or 13,383 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 408,700 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,148 were reported by Panagora Asset. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4.47M shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Despite Significant Turbulence, AerCap Still Looks Undervalued As Air Traffic Continues To Grow – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Direct flights between MSP and Dublin start Monday – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap Holdings: Cheap But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle: Azul And Boeing To The Rescue – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sohn 2019: Picks include Wyndham, Cabot Oil; pans include Tesla – live updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,292 shares to 84,971 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,849 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic to idle production at Brazil phosphate mines – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MOBI724 (TSX-V; MOS) Announces Launch of Travel & Entertainment Offering With Promerica Financial and Despegar (NYSE; DESP) – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CF Industries Stock Dropped 9% – The Motley Fool” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares to 483,316 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck has invested 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Florida-based Raymond James Services Incorporated has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Foundation Resources Mngmt accumulated 828,873 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability holds 377,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 29,038 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Victory Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 402,695 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.11% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 282,666 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 600,980 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wexford Limited Partnership stated it has 1.48% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 60,864 are held by Gotham Asset Limited Com.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.