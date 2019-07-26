Mosaic Co New (MOS) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 3.28 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock or 8,153 shares. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Ltd invested 2.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). House Lc accumulated 29,447 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Co has 3,438 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 147,473 shares. Blue Chip Partners holds 1,612 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advsrs Llc invested in 0.14% or 2,233 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co stated it has 2.15 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Westwood Management Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whittier Trust holds 163,900 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lpl Finance Ltd has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 217,747 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Com reported 4,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.41% or 8,388 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 25,086 shares to 658,170 shares, valued at $48.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45 million for 19.00 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 62,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).