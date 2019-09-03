Mosaic Co New (MOS) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Cut Stake; Intel (INTC) Holder Commerce Bank Has Boosted Stake by $984,528

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 2.39M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 18,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.48 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 9.41M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel News: INTC Stock Falls on Disappointing Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 1,892 shares to 23,037 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,072 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $116.14M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, WBA, SHW – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. $249,692 worth of stock was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. 1,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

