Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Value Declined While Wexford Capital LP Lifted Holding by $8.17 Million; Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake Increased by Group One Trading Lp

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 15,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 26,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 2.26M shares traded or 43.69% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 302,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 654,425 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 351,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 951,184 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Ltd Co reported 130,711 shares. Td Asset Management holds 39,260 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.1% or 678,997 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20.05M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 11,401 shares. Zweig holds 5,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 2,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 32,441 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 490,823 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Fmr has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 10,538 are held by Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability. First Personal Service invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fjarde Ap holds 36,153 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 171,849 shares to 27,805 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (Put) by 69,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 7, 2019 : FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, MSI, DXC, EXPE, MTD, IAC, SGEN, MHK, QRVO – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy as Retail Sales Defy Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 10,181 shares to 66,811 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 2.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,500 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).