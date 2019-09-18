Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding Has Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Market Value Declined, Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lifted Its Stake

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 205,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 625,620 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66M, up from 420,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 6.56 million shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 57,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 831,742 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.32 million, up from 773,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 6.79 million shares traded or 26.98% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Andra Ap stated it has 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Citigroup reported 717,944 shares. Slate Path Cap Lp invested in 3.32% or 2.96 million shares. Jag Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 16,321 are held by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Architects holds 100 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 470,048 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr holds 1.01% or 387,023 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 357 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 70,759 shares. Shapiro Cap Lc owns 1.26M shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 12,740 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1.10M shares. 3,408 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. 2,360 shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, worth $49,902. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 67,928 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Tower Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Goelzer Mngmt holds 0.37% or 233,443 shares. Ent Fincl holds 0% or 665 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc has 18,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 53,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.11% or 78,065 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.02% or 185,000 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 1.05% or 175,011 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Shares for $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald.

