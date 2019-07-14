Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Position; Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $442,944

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 9,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, down from 459,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers; 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.91 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). North Carolina-based Global Endowment Mngmt LP has invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Essex Fincl accumulated 0.87% or 59,820 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 206,233 shares. Davis Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 6.81% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.65 million shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 275,030 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 97,088 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs owns 21,178 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls invested 2.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.99M are held by Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.92% or 278,008 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 1,404 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 60,354 shares. Edgemoor Investment holds 0.05% or 7,224 shares in its portfolio. 88,132 are held by Bbva Compass National Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Glob reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 7.49 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 59,976 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 8.17 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Masters Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,495 shares. 52,356 are held by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.1% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1.84 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 18,700 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 0.01% or 377,150 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 41.04 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 9.11 million shares stake. Laffer Invests has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 86,739 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.