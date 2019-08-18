Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Increased Position by $10.08 Million; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 373,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 792,697 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, up from 419,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 3.31M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 84,027 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Motco owns 500 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 65 shares. Sonata Group Inc reported 4,569 shares stake. Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 6,103 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc has invested 1.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3.68 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Fragasso Gru has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orrstown Finance Serv Inc owns 1,447 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Grace White New York holds 30,750 shares. Ssi Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,318 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 1,127 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 1,700 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $100,300 worth of stock was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 868,470 shares to 655,652 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 32,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,548 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).