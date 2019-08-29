Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Valuation Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Lowered by $10.09 Million Its Holding; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Trimmed by $518,315 as Shares Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 44,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 2.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) by 24,536 shares to 34,365 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 222,000 shares. Brighton Jones Llc owns 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,214 shares. British Columbia Management invested 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodman Financial holds 3.77% or 125,289 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,395 shares. First National Bank & Trust & Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98,575 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc holds 1.03% or 133,467 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 552,363 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 170,565 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ashford Capital Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 24,750 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 7,688 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 144,276 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,349 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares to 15,194 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550. $249,692 worth of stock was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21.

