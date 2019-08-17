Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Valuation Declined While Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Rwwm Has Increased Its Position in Daily Journal (DJCO) by $2.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 77,725 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12B, down from 78,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 3.31M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 756 shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 717 shares to 121,163 shares, valued at $16.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (NYSE:BLX) by 1,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 265,501 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 3,000 shares. Product Prtn Lc has 292,600 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communication holds 21,583 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 429,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,375 were reported by Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Co. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 405,917 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 5.42% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 169,350 shares. Geode Mgmt owns 5.11M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.24% or 1.76 million shares. Boston Prtn invested in 17.25 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 41,762 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.79% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares to 324,147 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,537 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

