Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Raised Its Zynga (ZNGA) Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company's stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 28.20 million shares traded or 41.67% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500.

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company's stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 4.75M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.74M for 20.99 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares to 45,589 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $130.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).