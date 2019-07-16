Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Its Position by $13.66 Million as Share Price Declined; Amgen (Amgn) (AMGN) Share Price Declined While Augustine Asset Management Decreased Position by $329,805

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (AMGN) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 1,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,696 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Amgn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.51. About 1.26 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,725 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12B, down from 78,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 3.73 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 1,031 shares to 133,903 shares, valued at $10.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.