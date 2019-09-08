Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $13.66 Million as Share Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shelton Capital Management Boosted by $15.13 Million Its Stake

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 77,725 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12B, down from 78,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.82M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N.. Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.29% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Secor Capital Ltd Partnership reported 25,898 shares stake. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 153,495 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.76M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 534,425 shares. First City Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Willis Invest Counsel invested in 64,720 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 1,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 105,781 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 145,785 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 2.57M shares. 29,349 are held by Robecosam Ag. First Limited Partnership stated it has 155,439 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 21,372 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $113.51M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $293.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11,257 shares to 1,520 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 9,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).