Mosaic Co (MOS) Valuation Declined While S&Co Has Upped by $647,200 Its Position; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Declined, Delta Asset Management Raised Holding by $344,608

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 149,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, up from 141,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 2.64M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 12ZZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 39JV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 14/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment Management Adds Bond Fund With Seven-Year Track Record To Distribution Platform; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 25,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 3.90 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 56,584 shares. Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 41,042 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Clal Insur Enter Ltd has 2.19M shares. Moreover, Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Advisory Serv Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability holds 40,296 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 4.16M shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 27,681 shares. Slate Path Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.96 million shares. Art Advsr Lc invested in 0.18% or 124,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 10,000 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sustainable fertilizer company plans to take over Mosaic’s shuttered Plant City facility, will hire 130+ – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “K+S Responds to Weak Market by Reducing Potash Production | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mosaic Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K had bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N.. Another trade for 2,360 shares valued at $49,902 was made by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10.