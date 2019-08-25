Mosaic Co (MOS) to pay $0.05 on Sep 19, 2019; Macquarie Group LTD Has Increased By $7.30 Million Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 169,798 shares as Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 2.19 million shares with $94.94 million value, up from 2.02 million last quarter. Essent Group Ltd now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 605,034 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 19, 2019. (NYSE:MOS) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Mosaic Co's current price of $18.01 translates into 0.28% yield. Mosaic Co's dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 2.25M shares to 4.75M valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 29,451 shares and now owns 69,820 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was made by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

