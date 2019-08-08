Mosaic Co. (MOS) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Holding by $612,225; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Cut Holding by $25.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 9.89 million shares traded or 86.99% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 104,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 312,748 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.04 million, down from 417,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $213.54. About 237,176 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 12,944 shares to 60,257 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 0.17% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 13,426 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 92,706 shares. Sun Life has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Estabrook Capital reported 77,725 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 23,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank reported 73,742 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.03% or 173,445 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 5.11M shares. Moreover, Masters Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 1.6% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 32,300 shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,444 shares to 20,455 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).