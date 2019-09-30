Mosaic Co (MOS) Market Valuation Declined While S&Co Has Increased Position by $647,200; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Decreased Its Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 4,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 91,460 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 25,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.16M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS had bought 2,500 shares worth $173,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 3,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 14,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 3,802 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp owns 0.51% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 90,140 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 6,508 shares. Eam Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,302 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 1,739 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 14,170 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 6,295 shares. Cwm Lc invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 765 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.04% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 42,611 shares.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Faces Further Delay, Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Passes FDA Muster – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 10,797 shares to 17,216 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com has 40,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13.29M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 970,650 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 6.01M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 89,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 52,056 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 144,159 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Regent Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 13,025 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.47% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Zeke Capital Advisors Lc invested in 40,296 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Glenmede Company Na holds 3,853 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic: The Agricultural Bust Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mosaic Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) CFO Clint Freeland Presents at Credit Suisse’s 2019 Basic Materials Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. 2,360 shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T, worth $49,902 on Tuesday, September 10.