Mosaic Co (MOS) Holding Maintained by Quantres Asset Management Ltd; Oracle Systems (ORCL) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 32,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75B, down from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 4.21M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 2.89M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 93 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.11% stake. 13,025 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Paloma Ptnrs Com has 21,583 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Robecosam Ag holds 29,349 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 290,167 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ftb Advisors Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 245 shares. Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 1.44 million shares. Stifel Corporation owns 51,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Trust holds 0% or 22 shares. 50,593 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa, a France-based fund reported 28,286 shares. Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 30,038 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13,200 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. The insider Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Welch Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 6,720 shares in its portfolio. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Lc invested 2.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Madison Investment invested in 0.01% or 7,752 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 27,153 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.34% stake. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 8,584 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Corporation Va invested in 4,118 shares. 5,430 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Lc. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.99% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,282 shares. Sather Finance Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 2.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 16,126 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.