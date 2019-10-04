Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|31.72M
|0.13
|77.58
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|308,860,759.49%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 74%. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.
