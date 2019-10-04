Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 31.72M 0.13 77.58 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 308,860,759.49% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 74%. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.