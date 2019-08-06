Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 48.37% respectively. Insiders held 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.