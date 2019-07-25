Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Madison Corporation (:)

Since Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and One Madison Corporation (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91 One Madison Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and One Madison Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and One Madison Corporation (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% One Madison Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares and 67.11% of One Madison Corporation shares. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.3% of One Madison Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3% One Madison Corporation 0.1% 0% 1.79% 5.34% 0% 2.19%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than One Madison Corporation

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors One Madison Corporation.