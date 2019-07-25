Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Madison Corporation (:)

Since Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and One Madison Corporation (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|82.91
|One Madison Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and One Madison Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and One Madison Corporation (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares and 67.11% of One Madison Corporation shares. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.3% of One Madison Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.15%
|0.35%
|1.86%
|3.74%
|0%
|3%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.1%
|0%
|1.79%
|5.34%
|0%
|2.19%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than One Madison Corporation
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors One Madison Corporation.
