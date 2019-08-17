Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Andina Acquisition Corp. III is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 50% respectively. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
