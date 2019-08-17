Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Andina Acquisition Corp. III is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 50% respectively. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp.