Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Table 1 demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Alberton Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 44.57%. Insiders held 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.