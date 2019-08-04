Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
Table 1 demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Alberton Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 44.57%. Insiders held 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
